FantasyGold (FGC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $128.00

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 6th. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $51,688.88 and approximately $128.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00051449 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.31 or 0.07224524 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00055975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,572.14 or 0.99969340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.99 or 0.00052884 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006624 BTC.

FantasyGold Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling FantasyGold

