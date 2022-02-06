FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its position in FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301,428 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 2.42% of FAST Acquisition worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FAST Acquisition by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,726,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,757 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,496,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA acquired a new position in FAST Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.56. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $14.10.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

