Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Sold by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP lessened its holdings in Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 85,452 shares during the quarter. Fate Therapeutics comprises approximately 1.2% of Eversept Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Eversept Partners LP owned 0.27% of Fate Therapeutics worth $15,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 193,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,449,000 after buying an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,535,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after buying an additional 191,004 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 558.2% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 13,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.35 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.83. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.50 and a 12-month high of $118.14.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. Fate Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 15,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $958,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,206,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 151,702 shares of company stock worth $7,325,237. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FATE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.38.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

