Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) is Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Fathom makes up 2.9% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned about 2.12% of Fathom worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Fathom by 19.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after acquiring an additional 41,750 shares during the period. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 4.1% in the third quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 131,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 41.6% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 80,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Fathom by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 75,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. 14.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fathom alerts:

In other Fathom news, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 4,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $101,557.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Sampson sold 2,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total value of $66,174.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 357,303 shares of company stock worth $8,609,732. Insiders own 57.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fathom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $56.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.82.

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Fathom had a negative return on equity of 25.48% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $100.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fathom Holdings Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Fathom Company Profile

Fathom Holdings Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.