Fear NFTs (FEAR) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Fear NFTs (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. Fear NFTs has a total market cap of $8.31 million and $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the dollar. One Fear NFTs coin can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00051800 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,068.42 or 0.07171990 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00055473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,754.38 or 0.99932111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00053583 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Fear NFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear NFTs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear NFTs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fear NFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

