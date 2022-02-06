Fear Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Fear has a market cap of $4.00 million and $388,798.00 worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Fear has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001469 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.62 or 0.00042239 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00109916 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear (CRYPTO:FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Buying and Selling Fear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fear should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.