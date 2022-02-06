Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Purchased by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,374,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153,890 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Services makes up about 6.1% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.39% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $288,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 104.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total value of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $113.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.96. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.79 and a 12-month high of $155.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 421.63%.

FIS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.41.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

