Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 225,336 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.97% of Fidus Investment worth $4,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FDUS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidus Investment by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 14,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidus Investment by 280.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidus Investment by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 21.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FDUS opened at $18.39 on Friday. Fidus Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 106.01%. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

