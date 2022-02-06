Financial Analysis: Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) & Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atlas Financial and Metromile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $9.55 million N/A -$12.73 million N/A N/A Metromile N/A N/A -$15.64 million N/A N/A

Atlas Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Metromile.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.9% of Atlas Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of Metromile shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Atlas Financial and Metromile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Metromile 0 2 0 0 2.00

Metromile has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 205.74%. Given Metromile’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Metromile is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Financial and Metromile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial -75.95% N/A -7.15% Metromile N/A -69.38% -35.60%

Summary

Atlas Financial beats Metromile on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. engages in generating, underwriting and servicing commercial automobile insurance policies through its subsidiaries. The firm focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, which includes taxi cabs, nonemergency para-transit, limousine, livery, and business auto. Its products and services include taxi, car service, limousine, paratransit, airport transit, and business auto. The company was founded on December 31, 2010 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

About Metromile

Metromile, Inc. provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

