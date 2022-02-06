Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,597 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.34% of Financial Institutions worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,312 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 90.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 30,302 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 4.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 181,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,554,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 52.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FISI opened at $32.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.09. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.21. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

