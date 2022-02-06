Financial Survey: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) versus Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) and Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dynex Capital and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital 215.48% 10.66% 1.99% Corporate Office Properties Trust 21.74% 8.80% 3.59%

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Dynex Capital pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Corporate Office Properties Trust pays out 85.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Dynex Capital has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Corporate Office Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Dynex Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Dynex Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.9% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Dynex Capital shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Corporate Office Properties Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dynex Capital and Corporate Office Properties Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 Corporate Office Properties Trust 1 1 3 0 2.40

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus price target of $28.33, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Given Corporate Office Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Corporate Office Properties Trust is more favorable than Dynex Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dynex Capital and Corporate Office Properties Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $96.47 million 6.12 $177.53 million $4.72 3.41 Corporate Office Properties Trust $609.36 million 4.61 $97.37 million $1.29 19.39

Dynex Capital has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corporate Office Properties Trust. Dynex Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Corporate Office Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Dynex Capital has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corporate Office Properties Trust has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats Corporate Office Properties Trust on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc. is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities. The Agency RMBS investments include MBS collateralized by adjustable-rate mortgage loans and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage loans. The firm generally invests in senior classes of non-Agency RMBS. The CMBS investments are primarily fixed-rate Agency-issued securities backed by multifamily housing loans; as well as both Agency and non-Agency issued securities backed by other commercial real estate property types such as office building, retail, hospitality, and healthcare. The CMBS IO include interest-only securities that are issued as part of a CMBS securitization. The company invests in both Agency-issued and non-Agency issued CMBS IO. Dynex Capital was founded on December 18, 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

