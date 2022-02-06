Financial Survey: Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) vs. Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC)

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) and Vistas Media Acquisition (NASDAQ:VMAC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Salem Media Group and Vistas Media Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Salem Media Group $236.24 million 0.39 -$54.06 million $1.02 3.34 Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Vistas Media Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Salem Media Group.

Profitability

This table compares Salem Media Group and Vistas Media Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Salem Media Group 11.04% 14.52% 3.89% Vistas Media Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.3% of Vistas Media Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.6% of Salem Media Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Salem Media Group and Vistas Media Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Salem Media Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vistas Media Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Vistas Media Acquisition has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 72.94%. Given Vistas Media Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vistas Media Acquisition is more favorable than Salem Media Group.

Risk and Volatility

Salem Media Group has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistas Media Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Salem Media Group beats Vistas Media Acquisition on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc. engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which include national and local programming content. The Digital Media segment offers Christian, conservative, investing and health-themed content, e-commerce, audio and video streaming, and other resources digitally through the web. The Publishing segment consists of book publishing, self-publishing services and print and digital magazines. The company was founded by Stuart W. Epperson and Edward G. Atsinger III in 1986 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

