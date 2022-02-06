Financial Survey: Star Group (NYSE:SGU) vs. Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Petco Health and Wellness’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 5.85% 29.39% 9.77% Petco Health and Wellness 2.30% 8.27% 2.81%

34.5% of Star Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Star Group and Petco Health and Wellness, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 9 0 2.50

Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus target price of $25.85, indicating a potential upside of 40.77%. Given Petco Health and Wellness’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Petco Health and Wellness is more favorable than Star Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Group and Petco Health and Wellness’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.50 billion 0.27 $87.74 million $1.57 6.58 Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 0.85 -$26.48 million $0.48 38.25

Star Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Petco Health and Wellness. Star Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Petco Health and Wellness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group LP is a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider, which engages providing heating related services to residential and commercial customers. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis. The company was founded on October 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

