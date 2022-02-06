FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Head to Head Analysis

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) and Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get FingerMotion alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for FingerMotion and Paycom Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FingerMotion 0 0 0 0 N/A Paycom Software 0 5 10 0 2.67

Paycom Software has a consensus target price of $450.53, indicating a potential upside of 38.30%. Given Paycom Software’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Paycom Software is more favorable than FingerMotion.

Profitability

This table compares FingerMotion and Paycom Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FingerMotion -24.38% -153.17% -62.80% Paycom Software 17.31% 22.57% 5.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FingerMotion and Paycom Software’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FingerMotion $16.68 million 9.90 -$4.38 million ($0.14) -27.71 Paycom Software $841.43 million 23.24 $143.45 million $2.95 110.43

Paycom Software has higher revenue and earnings than FingerMotion. FingerMotion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paycom Software, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

FingerMotion has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycom Software has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

72.8% of Paycom Software shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of FingerMotion shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Paycom Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paycom Software beats FingerMotion on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

FingerMotion Company Profile

FingerMotion, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile payment and recharge services in the China market. It principally earns revenue by providing these services to customers of China Unicom and China Mobile. The company was founded by Michael Thomas Brigante and Charles Thomas McMillen on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc. provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications. The company was founded by Chad R. Richison in 1998 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.