FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Stock Position Lessened by Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd

Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd lessened its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,659,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389,240 shares during the period. FinVolution Group accounts for approximately 43.3% of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 5.93% of FinVolution Group worth $93,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 79.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 499,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 221,654 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,141,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 487,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after buying an additional 208,076 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,803,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 42.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,276,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after buying an additional 382,238 shares during the period. 30.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

NYSE:FINV traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.03. 663,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,902. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.06. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 26.06%.

FINV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.