First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAF shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on First American Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in First American Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,442 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 0.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in First American Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $74.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial has a 1 year low of $48.69 and a 1 year high of $81.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

