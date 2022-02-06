First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 60.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 477,579 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.28% of First American Financial worth $20,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FAF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in First American Financial by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in First American Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,699 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on FAF. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on First American Financial in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.69 and a one year high of $81.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.