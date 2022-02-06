First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 22.51%.

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.58. 2,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,110. The company has a market cap of $129.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.90. First United has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First United stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) by 660.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.06% of First United worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 29.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

