FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $196.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FSV shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FirstService by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in FirstService during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in FirstService by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in FirstService by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSV opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. FirstService has a 1-year low of $139.44 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.52%.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

