FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its stake in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,538,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,537 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 3.51% of FirstService worth $277,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 24.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after purchasing an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $53,276,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FirstService by 486.9% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in FirstService by 2.6% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,211,000 after acquiring an additional 83,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in FirstService during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,624,000. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $156.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $139.44 and a 12 month high of $202.78. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 54.59 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is 25.52%.

FSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

