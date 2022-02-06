Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Five Below worth $11,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $171.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.43. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.01 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp upgraded Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial began coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

