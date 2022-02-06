Flixxo (FLIXX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $22,381.00

Flixxo (CURRENCY:FLIXX) traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. One Flixxo coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Flixxo has a total market cap of $639,191.53 and $22,381.00 worth of Flixxo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Flixxo has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00042495 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.61 or 0.00109883 BTC.

About Flixxo

Flixxo (CRYPTO:FLIXX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Flixxo’s total supply is 222,151,329 coins and its circulating supply is 84,323,675 coins. Flixxo’s official Twitter account is @flixxo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flixxo is /r/Flixxo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flixxo’s official website is www.flixxo.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Flixxo is a decentralized video sharing platform, similar to Popcorn Time. This streaming service aims to ensure that its users are the owners and beneficiaries of their content. FLIXX is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Flixxo's ecosystem. It is used by users to watch videos, by producers to monetize their work and incentivize the network, and by advertisers to pay for a moment of the users' attention. “

Flixxo Coin Trading

