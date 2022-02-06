Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,599 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Floor & Decor worth $11,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,154,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 757.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 1.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 798,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $167.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.15.

In other Floor & Decor news, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FND opened at $103.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

