Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is £166.51 ($223.87).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($229.77) to £171.90 ($231.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($228.56) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($259.48) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($212.42) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($235.28) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

LON FLTR opened at £105.80 ($142.24) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.58 billion and a PE ratio of -254.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of £110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £127.04. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of GBX 9,912 ($133.26) and a 12-month high of £196.81 ($264.60).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

