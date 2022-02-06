Folgory Coin (FLG) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $27,520.00

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Folgory Coin has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Folgory Coin has a market capitalization of $4.33 million and approximately $27,520.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00042715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00110444 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (CRYPTO:FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. The official website for Folgory Coin is folgory.com . Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Buying and Selling Folgory Coin

