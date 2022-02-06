Force Hill Capital Management LP Invests $10.37 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Force Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 73,300 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $10,372,000. Apple comprises 2.6% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.11.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.72 and a 200-day moving average of $156.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.53 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.57%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

