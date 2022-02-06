Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 132,173 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fortis worth $19,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.67.

Shares of FTS opened at $46.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.49 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4248 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

