Founders Financial Alliance LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 119.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,502 shares during the quarter. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF comprises 0.8% of Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2,285.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC acquired a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,432.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $92.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.40. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $81.81 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

