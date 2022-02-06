Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 32,348 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,506,628 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,348 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.30% of Starbucks worth $386,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. now owns 54,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $44,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.8% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 11,287 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in Starbucks by 2.1% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 10,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $95.00 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $93.79 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $111.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $107.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

