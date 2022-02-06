Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 36,423 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,423 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.29% of Charles Schwab worth $386,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,711,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 256,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after purchasing an additional 14,744 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 96,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.44.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 119,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $10,759,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 464,438 shares of company stock worth $39,814,676. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $91.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $54.98 and a twelve month high of $95.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.