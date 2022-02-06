Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 17,524.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,220,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,196,814 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $257,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $59.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.02. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $57.81 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

