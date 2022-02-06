Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,509,997 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512,222 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $305,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,995 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,265,736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,579,450,000 after purchasing an additional 973,273 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,505,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,471,660,000 after purchasing an additional 375,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $113.76 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.79 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $111.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 307.47, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.69%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 421.63%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FIS shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $182.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.41.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

