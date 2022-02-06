Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.15% of Tyler Technologies worth $403,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 89 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.39, for a total value of $1,353,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,921 shares of company stock worth $25,320,377 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $470.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $496.92 and its 200 day moving average is $496.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $372.80 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

