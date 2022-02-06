Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 12,056 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,404,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Republic Services worth $288,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. 57.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RSG opened at $126.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RSG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total transaction of $267,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

