Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 57,787 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.57% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $369,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter worth $447,802,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,822 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 47.1% in the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,834,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,489,000 after purchasing an additional 907,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 67.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,074,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,200,000 after purchasing an additional 836,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $93,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE opened at $129.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.32 and its 200 day moving average is $126.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.04 and a 12-month high of $139.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $172.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.56.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,558. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

