Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,015,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,990,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.28% of Chesapeake Energy worth $308,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $550,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $945,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy in the third quarter valued at $28,653,000.

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

