Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,386,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152,435 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.76% of Cloudflare worth $268,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NET. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 4.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 37.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $190,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 665,355 shares of company stock worth $101,499,494. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NET. DZ Bank began coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $226.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.41 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 8.51 and a quick ratio of 8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $139.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.96 and a 1 year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

