Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,379,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,715 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 7.16% of SiTime worth $281,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SiTime by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after buying an additional 4,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SiTime by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SiTime by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in SiTime by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,022,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,024,000 after buying an additional 654,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

In related news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total transaction of $3,385,905.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total transaction of $453,936.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,354 shares of company stock worth $21,082,369 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SITM opened at $193.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $257.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73. SiTime Co. has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $341.77.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $75.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. SiTime had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SITM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM).

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.