Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,213,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,871 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.97% of Xcel Energy worth $325,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 99,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 66.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 84,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 33,530 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 4.7% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 15,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,154,000 after acquiring an additional 86,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Xcel Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI raised Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.23 and a twelve month high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

