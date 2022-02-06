Franklin Resources Inc. Has $263.17 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,445,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.55% of Tapestry worth $263,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Tapestry by 3.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 15.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.4% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of TPR opened at $38.47 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.95 and its 200-day moving average is $40.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Tapestry news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $484,058.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total value of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.