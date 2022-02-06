Franklin Resources Inc. Has $277.61 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.37% of W.W. Grainger worth $277,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 43,930.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 31,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 15,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.86, for a total transaction of $7,679,404.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $536.00 to $562.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $392.00 to $432.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $497.36.

Shares of NYSE GWW opened at $487.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $501.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.46. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $364.72 and a 1 year high of $527.06. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.63.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.20. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.66%.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

