Franklin Resources Inc. Has $283.94 Million Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,936,187 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,068 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.95% of TELUS worth $283,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,858,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $564,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,412 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $512,960,000 after purchasing an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,629,835 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $453,358,000 after purchasing an additional 159,042 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,595,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $349,800,000 after purchasing an additional 151,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,594,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $326,441,000 after acquiring an additional 172,715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200-day moving average of $22.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

TU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

