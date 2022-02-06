Franklin Resources Inc. Has $300.86 Million Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,599,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,516 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.37% of Canadian National Railway worth $300,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNI. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC cut shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $122.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.65. The company has a market capitalization of $85.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.80. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $100.66 and a 52-week high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.579 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

