Franklin Resources Inc. Has $304.29 Million Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,027,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,805,527 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of NortonLifeLock worth $304,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Lyrical Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $204,580,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 181.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,045,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,300 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,449,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 98.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,908,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK opened at $27.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200-day moving average is $25.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 0.73. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $28.92.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 32.95% and a negative return on equity of 216.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

NLOK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NortonLifeLock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

