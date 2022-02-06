Franklin Resources Inc. Has $369.40 Million Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 194,305 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.37% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $369,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 7,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 125,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total value of $151,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $277.48 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $223.36 and a 52-week high of $317.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $289.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.08.

LH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.40.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

