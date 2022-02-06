Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,287,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 46,390 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.85% of Aptiv worth $340,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,385,000 after buying an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 2,146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 921,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $137,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $770,083.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $929,943.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,805,552. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $132.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.10. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $127.63 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTV shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $188.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.93.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

