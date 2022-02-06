Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 197.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,632,202 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.85% of Global Payments worth $387,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 127.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 156,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,675,000 after buying an additional 23,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 18,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Global Payments from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.81.

NYSE GPN opened at $145.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.99, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $205,885. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.