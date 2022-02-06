Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,545,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820,529 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF were worth $278,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 435,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,499,000 after purchasing an additional 34,340 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty High Yield Corporate ETF by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 17,136 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FLHY opened at $25.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.26.

