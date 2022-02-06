Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 1,874,671 Shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 123.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,395,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,874,671 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 6.82% of Alliance Data Systems worth $342,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 108.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Alliance Data Systems by 845.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS opened at $69.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.27. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($1.36). Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 43.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADS. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

