Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 44.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 975,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,716 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.24% of Moderna worth $375,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 59.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.87.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $163.01 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.15 and its 200-day moving average is $312.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,000 shares of company stock worth $92,248,920. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

